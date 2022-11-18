Idaho AG-elect hires former Trump administration attorneys

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Raul Labrador becomes the state’s new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President Donald Trump’s administration. David Dewhirst will be Labrador’s chief deputy, and Theo Wold will be the solicitor general. Both will also be part of Labrador’s transition advisory committee. Dewhirst most recently was the solicitor general for Montana. Only about a dozen states have solicitor generals. Wold served as deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy under Trump.

