Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15

BAGHDAD (AP) — A civil defense official says the death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15. The Thursday night explosion in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. The head of civil defense in Sulimaniyah, Diyar Ibrahim, said the death toll rose on Friday to 15 after more bodies were pulled out from under the rubble. He said no one else was expected to be found.

