Crunch time for UN climate talks as Friday deadline looms

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Global climate talks are headed to crunch time on the final scheduled day of negotiations. Many expect that negotiators will go past their deadline as chances of a deal still looked unclear. A new draft cover decision from the Egyptian presidency came out Friday morning, half the size of Thursday’s 20-page document that was criticized for being vague and bloated. But this new 10-page one still has little new compared to previous years and plenty of places with yet-to-be-decided options. And some of the most talked about proposals, from the European Union, Barbados and India aren’t in it, reflecting the Egyptian presidency’s priorities.

By SETH BORENSTEIN, KELVIN CHAN and PETER PRENGAMAN Associated Press

