Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 12:16 am

Crunch time for UN climate talks as Friday deadline looms

KEYT

By SETH BORENSTEIN, KELVIN CHAN and PETER PRENGAMAN
Associated Press

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Global climate talks are headed to crunch time on the final scheduled day of negotiations. Many expect that negotiators will go past their deadline as chances of a deal still looked unclear. A new draft cover decision from the Egyptian presidency came out Friday morning, half the size of Thursday’s 20-page document that was criticized for being vague and bloated. But this new 10-page one still has little new compared to previous years and plenty of places with yet-to-be-decided options. And some of the most talked about proposals, from the European Union, Barbados and India aren’t in it, reflecting the Egyptian presidency’s priorities.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content