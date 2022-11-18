Brazil’s Lula looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations. Brazil’s incoming president, nicknamed Lula, describes Portugal as a “brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe.” More than 200,000 Brazilian immigrants live in Portugal, making them by far the largest foreign community. Some 80,000 were registered to vote in Brazilian elections last October that returned da Silva to power. Portugal is the second most popular choice for emigrating Brazilians after the United States. Da Silva takes office on Jan. 1, but he is keen to set a new tone in Brazil’s foreign relations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.