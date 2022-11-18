5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can get “5 Things You Need to Know Today” delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Snowstorm

A potentially historic storm is bearing down on western New York state, bringing treacherous snowfall and temperatures 20 degrees below normal. “The snowfall will produce near zero visibility, difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and paralyze the hardest-hit communities,” the National Weather Service said Thursday. A state of emergency has been declared in 11 counties and commercial traffic has been banned since Thursday afternoon on about 130 miles of New York’s I-90 freeway. The storm’s most intense snow is expected to lash the Buffalo, New York, area, where more than 4 feet could pile up, making for an accumulation not seen in more than 20 years.

2. Twitter

Another employee exodus appears to be underway at Twitter after many workers rejected Elon Musk’s terms for staying with the company, according to current and former employees. This comes after Musk gave employees until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET to commit to “extremely hardcore” work or else leave the company. After the deadline, Twitter staffers began posting the salute emoji on an internal Slack channel, which has become a signal that someone is leaving, employees told CNN. Following Thursday’s exits, remaining employees received an email alerting them that Twitter’s offices will be temporarily closed and badge access will be restricted through Monday, according to a copy of the email obtained by CNN.

3. Student loans

The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program. “We are confident in our legal authority to carry out this program, and will be taking this fight to the Supreme Court so that borrowers can get the clarity and relief they deserve quickly,” White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan said in a statement. The loan forgiveness program remains on hold as the Biden administration continues to fight several legal challenges. Under the rules of the program, eligible borrowers can receive up to $20,000 under certain terms. But it may take several more months for court action to play out before any federal student loan debt can be canceled.

4. House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she will relinquish her leadership post, a move that marks the end of an era and sets up a major shakeup for House Democrats. Pelosi’s announcement came one day after CNN projected Republicans will win control of the House of Representatives as Democrats maintain a narrow Senate majority. House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Pelosi as leader, although they won’t vote until November 30. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn also announced they would step down from their leadership posts, and endorsed Jeffries to succeed Pelosi. It is likely that Pelosi, the only woman to serve as speaker, will continue in the House as a California lawmaker.

5. North Korea

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile today, a test condemned as a “brazen violation” of UN resolutions by the US and its allies. The missile reached an altitude of about 3,790 miles at Mach 22 — or 22 times the speed of sound — then likely fell in the waters of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, officials said. The Kim Jong Un regime has carried out missile tests on 34 days this year, sometimes firing multiple missiles in a single day, according to a CNN count. North Korea’s acceleration in weapons testing has sparked frequent alarm in the region, with the US, South Korea and Japan responding with their own missile launches and joint military exercises.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Webb telescope finds two of the most distant galaxies ever observed

Prepare to be amazed. Take a look at one of the earliest galaxies formed after the big bang, about 350 million years after the universe began.

Lab-grown meat is OK for human consumption, FDA says

Some people may be quick to rule them out, but these products “are not vegan, vegetarian or plant-based — they are real meat, made without the animal.“

Latin Grammys 2022: See who won

Angela Álavarez made history at age 95 with her Latin Grammy tie for best new artist! See the full list of winners here.

Taylor Swift sold a record-breaking 2 million concert tickets in one day

The pop star just sold the most tickets for an artist in a single day, Ticketmaster said, causing a near meltdown of its website.

Meet the passionate parents taking over school boards

Should parents have a say in what their children learn in school? Listen to Audie Cornish, host of CNN’s new podcast The Assignment, as she talks with parents about this polarizing debate.

QUIZ TIME

Which high-profile Republican announced a 2024 White House bid this week?

A. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

B. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

C. Former President Donald Trump

D. Former Vice President Mike Pence

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see if you’re correct!

TODAY’S NUMBER

1.9 million

That’s about how many people have type 1 diabetes in the US, according to the latest data from the American Diabetes Association. Many who are known to be at risk were thrilled on Thursday when the FDA approved its first treatment to delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. Unlike type 2 diabetes, which can be prevented with lifestyle changes like losing weight and exercising, type 1 is a genetic disease that has not had any prevention options — until now.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“My message is we are going to solve homelessness.”

— Democrat Karen Bass, delivering a victory speech on Thursday after being elected the first female mayor of Los Angeles. In her remarks, Bass vowed to solve homelessness in the city and called on voters to become part of the solution as she embarks on an effort to try to house more than 40,000 people who are living on the streets. When Bass assumes office on December 12, the four largest cities in the US will be led by Black mayors — including Eric Adams of New York City, Lori Lightfoot of Chicago and Sylvester Turner of Houston.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

This town has no doors, no locks and no crime

In this rural village, poverty is common but people still rely on faith to protect them from theft and other crimes. (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.