‘West Wing’ cast urges struggling Americans to seek help

WASHINGTON (AP) — As more Americans struggle with depression and anxiety, the cast of “The West Wing” teamed up with the Biden administration on Thursday to share a simple message: you are not alone. Actor Bradley Whitford, who played the role of the president’s deputy chief of staff on the TV show, opened up publicly about a female teacher who he said was inappropriate with him decades ago when he was a sixth-grade student. Whitford said having a safe space to talk about the abuse has helped him over the years. He and his former castmates urged other Americans to talk with family and friends about their hardships, too.

