US VP Harris arrives in Thailand for Asia-Pacific summit

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Thailand, where she plans to affirm America’s commitment to Southeast Asia and drive home the message that the region can count on the United States. Harris’ visit for a two-day Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit comes just after U.S. President Joe Biden attended a Southeast Asian summit in Cambodia and Group of 20 meetings in Indonesia. She and other APEC leaders are to discuss the Ukraine war, soaring inflation, food and energy shortages and a more assertive China. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also attending the summit, which is taking place in a heavily guarded venue in Bangkok.

