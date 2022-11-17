Skip to Content
Syrian group claims capture of Italian drug trafficker

By ANDREA ROSA
Associated Press

ROME (AP) — A Syrian group is claiming to have captured one of Europe’s most-wanted drug traffickers back in March, just days after Italy’s justice minister thanked the United Arab Emirates for its role in his arrest and extradition to Italy this week.  The circumstances surrounding the arrest of Bruno Carbone, who is tied to the Camorra crime syndicate based in Naples, remained unclear. Carbone, 45, has been a fugitive since his 2003 conviction in absentia for drug trafficking and participation in a criminal organization, and sentenced to 20 years in jail.  Europol identified him as the contact person to procure large quantities of cocaine for the Camorra, mainly from Spain, and was active in two criminal organizations involved in drug-trafficking.

The Associated Press

