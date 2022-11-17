Parents of Cuba protesters blocked from meeting US officials

HAVANA (AP) — Activist groups and U.S. officials say at least six parents of Cubans serving harsh prison sentences after they participated in protests last year were temporarily detained and prevented from visiting an American delegation. The detentions drew sharp criticism from the U.S. government, coming as they did amid bilateral efforts to ease U.S.-Cuba relations. In July 2021, thousands protested across Cuba, airing grievances against the government ranging from food shortages to economic turmoil. The protests were the biggest in decades and were met with harsh crackdowns and hefty prison sentences for hundreds of demonstrators, including many young people.

