Netanyahu, Turkey’s Erdogan to continue to improve ties

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Turkey’s president and Israel’s likely next prime minister say that they will work to continue to improve ties between their countries. Relations between the former allies became icy under Netanyahu, who is expected to return to power in the coming weeks, after he forms a coalition government. Relations were already on the mend between the two countries since Netanyahu was ousted from office last year. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s relations with Israel under Netanyahu were particularly frosty. Both Netanyahu and Erdogan’s offices said they spoke by phone on Thursday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.