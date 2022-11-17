Nepal voters seek change, younger generation leadership

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s parliamentary elections Sunday are the fourth since the Himalayan nation abolished a centuries-old monarchy and became a republic. Nepalis have seen little change since, with the same generation of leaders holding power through their control of the main political parties. Many voters say they are tired of the same leaders retaining power and failing to improve people’s lives. Social media users are sharing a “no not again” campaign urging voters not to elect the same old leaders again. The desire for change was evident earlier this year when a musician was elected Kathmandu mayor over established politicians. But the main parties are fielding mostly older generation candidates, and analysts see change as more likely in the next election than this one.

