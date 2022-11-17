Skip to Content
More winds in Ventura County, possible winds Thursday evening in Santa Barbara County

Weaker Santa Ana winds are blowing across Ventura County, and weaker northeast winds in SLO County as well.

Warm temperatures are expected to be warm across the region.

There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County valleys and the inland coast until noon with gusts up to 40 mph. There may be some gusty north winds in Santa Barbara County at night.

A dry system will move across California Friday, cooling temperatures a few degrees. More north winds will hit at night before turning more northeasterly.

