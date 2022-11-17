Man charged with planning to overthrow Haitian government

MONTREAL (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian man has been charged with planning a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of now-deceased President Jovenel Moïse. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Quebec said Thursday that 51-year-old Gérald Nicolas will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Dec. 1 to face three terrorism-related charges. Nicolas is charged with leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes. Police say their investigation is not related to the July 2021 assassination of Moïse. The Mounties allege that Nicolas of Lévis, Quebec, planned to stage an armed revolution in Haiti and ultimately seize power.

