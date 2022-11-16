WHO: 1st Ebola vaccines to arrive in Uganda next week

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says he expects the first doses of Ebola vaccine targeting the strain causing the current outbreak in Uganda to arrive in the country next week. At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a committee convened by the agency evaluated three experimental Ebola vaccines and decided they should all be tested in Uganda as part of the necessary research before being licensed. Tedros said efforts to slow Ebola in Uganda have been largely successful but noted that a ninth district recently reported its first case. WHO estimates the current death rate to be 40%.

