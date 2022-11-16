US House panel eyes prospect of seating Cherokee delegate

The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma is moving a step closer to having a promise fulfilled from nearly 200 years ago that a delegate from the tribe be seated in Congress. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was among those who testified before the U.S. House Rules Committee on Wednesday. The panel is examining the prospect of seating a Cherokee delegate in the U.S. House. Hoskin put the effort in motion in 2019 when he nominated Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to the position. The tribe’s governing council then unanimously approved her.

