Police in Mexico spot dog with human arm in its mouth

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in southern Mexico say they detected a dismembered human body after spotting a dog trotting down the street with a human arm in its mouth. The incident Wednesday was the third time in the last month that canines have been seen in Mexico trotting off with human body parts. Police in the southern state of Oaxaca said they responded to a call in the state capital about “a black dog that carried in its mouth a human arm.” State prosecutors later said the discovery led them to find other parts of the dismembered body in a neighborhood on the outskirts of the capital.

