Nigerian Navy detains foreign ship and 27 crew for oil theft

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian Navy official says that a foreign ship and at least 27 foreign crew members have been detained and charged with operating illegally in Nigerian waters and attempting to export crude oil without clearance. Nigerian Navy spokesman Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan told The Associated Press that the foreigners are being held on court orders following their arraignment in a local court in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. Foreigners accused of illegally operating in Nigeria’s maritime territory have been arrested in the past and analysts say they often work in connivance with local residents. Experts say that Nigeria loses an estimated 470,000 barrels of crude oil per day to chronic theft and pipeline vandalism.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.