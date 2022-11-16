MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s domestic spy chief says the country faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests. MI5 director Ken McCallum added to mounting warnings from U.K. authorities about Russia’s aggression and China’s growing assertiveness. He also singled out Iran as an increasing concern saying U.K authorities have uncovered at least 10 threats this year to “kidnap or even kill British or U.K.-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.” McCallum said in a speech Wednesday that Britain also faces a terror threat from both self-radicalized lone actors and groups such as al-Qaida and the Islamic State group which are weakened but still dangerous.

