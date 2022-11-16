Skip to Content
Mexico steps up immigration controls in south

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE
Associated Press

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican security and immigration authorities have stepped up patrols, highway checkpoints and raids in southern Mexico since the United States started expelling Venezuelan migrants last month. The Mexican government has not said whether its enforcement actions near its border with Guatemala are related to the U.S. policy change, but the efforts have put migrants in this southern city on edge. Authorities have also been more active in breaking up small migrant caravans that try to advance north from Tapachula. It is a change from recent months when the government seemed to encourage migrants to leave Tapachula to relieve pressure.

