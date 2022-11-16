Man who threatened plane crash into Walmart dies in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an airport worker who flew a stolen plane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store has died in prison while awaiting trial. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson was found unresponsive Monday at a federal prison in Miami and died despite staff attempts to administer life-saving measures. Authorities say Patterson took a twin-engine plane Sept. 3 and circled over north Mississippi for five hours before landing safely in a field. Authorities say a handwritten note from Patterson found aboard the plane said he was sick of living. Patterson was indicted on federal charges including destruction of an aircraft.

