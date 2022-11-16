Kuwait puts to death 7 inmates in rare mass execution
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait has put to death seven prisoners in a rare mass execution in the small, oil-rich nation despite international criticism. The state-run KUNA news agency confirmed the executions took place Wednesday, despite an international outcry. It identified those killed as three Kuwaiti men, one Kuwaiti woman, a Syrian man, a Pakistani man and an Ethiopian woman. Kuwait said the executions took place at its central prison. It did not identify the method it used to carry out the executions, though the sheikhdom typically hangs its condemned prisoners. However, it can use firing squads as well.