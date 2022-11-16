Kenya’s president dismisses suggestions of unlimited terms
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President William Ruto urged lawmakers not to remove presidential terms limits from the country’s constitution, dismissing comments by a legislator that there should be no such limits on a capable leader. Kenya’s constitution says a president can only serve for two terms, and many Kenyans have been eager to hear Ruto’s position since talk of removing term limits started last week. Ruto succeeded former president Uhuru Kenyatta after winning hotly contested elections. He was inaugurated in September. Ruto’s party, the United Democratic Alliance, on Wednesday held a meeting of its lawmakers during which the president urged them to focus on laws that could improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans.