Kentucky officer sued for killing armed man during standoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer who fatally shot an armed Black man during a standoff is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man’s estate. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says 22-year-old Desman LaDuke was alone in his house, was “struggling with his mental health” and posed no threat to others when Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton shot him with a sniper rifle last month. Authorities, however, have said LaDuke pointed two guns at officers prior to being shot. LaDuke’s estate disputes that allegation and said LaDuke did not “brandish or raise his gun in a threatening manner to anyone.”

