How to watch CNN’s town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall on Wednesday as questions swirl about his plans for 2024 and the direction of the Republican Party after a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections.

The town hall is taking place the day after former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for president and follows the release of Pence’s memoir, “So Help Me God,” on Tuesday.

Pence has hinted at his own potential 2024 run, recently telling ABC News he thinks “we’ll have better choices in the future” than Trump. In the same interview, he criticized Trump for being “reckless” with his tweet attacking him on January 6, 2021.

The former vice president has been coy about his plans for 2024, but he has long been viewed as a potential aspirant for the Republican presidential nomination.

What time is the town hall?

The town hall is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

How can I watch it?

The town hall will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels,” or CNNgo where available. The town hall will also be available on demand beginning Thursday, November 17, to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps, and cable operator platforms.

Who is moderating?

The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper.

Where is it taking place?

The town hall is taking place in New York City.

Will there be a live audience?

Yes, the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.

