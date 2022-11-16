Gov-elect Shapiro opens transition, to stay AG until January

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is beginning the transition to his new job, pledging to work constructively with lawmakers and pledging to remain as attorney general until he takes office as governor in January. Shapiro gave his first Capitol news conference Wednesday as he navigates the massive task of sorting through the many applications to fill out top posts in his administration, selecting a Cabinet and getting his arms around a government of the nation’s fifth-most populous state. Shapiro appeared Wednesday with outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis at the news conference and voiced confidence in a smooth transition with his fellow Democrat.

By MARC LEVY and BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press

