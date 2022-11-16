First Black chancellor picked for University of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas’ governing board has appointed Charles Robinson as chancellor for its flagship campus in Fayetteville. The board voted unanimously Wednesday to hire Robinson, making him the first Black chancellor of the 31,000-student school. Robinson has been serving as interim chancellor since August 2021. Robinson has served at the the university for 23 years. He was most recently its provost and executive vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. The university’s previous chancellor abruptly resigned last year.

