Commonwealth team says Zimbabwe making progress to rejoin
By FARAI MUTSAKA
Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A top official says that Zimbabwe has made “very impressive” progress in meeting conditions to rejoin the Commonwealth, the group of 56 mainly former British colonies, even as the opposition and other groups warned that the human rights situation is fast deteriorating. Commonwealth Assistant Secretary-General Luis Franceschi, who headed the assessment team to Zimbabwe, said the country “has moved very fast and there is huge commitment” to meeting demands such as democratic reforms. The Commonwealth team arrived in the southern African country on Saturday and ended its mission on Wednesday. It will compile a report to Commonwealth Heads of Government, who have the final say on Zimbabwe’s application to rejoin.