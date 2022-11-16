Car drives into a group of Los Angeles Sheriff’s recruits, injuring 23, including 5 critically

By Stella Chan, CNN

A car plowed into a group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy recruits Wednesday, injuring 22 of them, including five who are listed in critical condition, Fire Department Capt. Sheila Kelliher said in a news conference.

Another four recruits suffered moderate injuries, Kelliher said, while 13 others have minor injuries. The 22-year-old driver also suffered minor injuries, the captain said. All have been taken to local hospitals.

The 75 recruits were in a training exercise when the driver, who was going the wrong way, ran into them, Kelliher said. Authorities have yet to determine a cause for the incident or “how the driver lost control,” she said.

“It is hard to see because these young people are getting ready to go put themselves in the line of danger in their career,” she said, “and who knows that while you’re training to do that, you’re actually in harm’s way. My heart goes out to all of them as they pursue this career.”

