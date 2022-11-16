Berlin court orders rerun of chaotic 2021 state election

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court has ordered a rerun of the German capital’s 2021 state election because of severe election-day glitches at many polling stations. The constitutional court of Berlin, one of three German cities that is also a state in its own right, on Wednesday declared the original vote invalid. That followed complaints by several political parties and government entities over the Sept. 26, 2021, vote for the state legislature. Berlin held four simultaneous votes on the same day last year: the state election, an election for the city’s 12 district assemblies, the German national election and a local referendum. The Berlin Marathon, which was held the same day, added to logistical difficulties.

