Bennett, Nawaz replacing Judy Woodruff on PBS ‘NewsHour’

NEW YORK (AP) — PBS says that Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz will replace Judy Woodruff on the public broadcaster’s nightly “NewsHour” show. Woodruff is stepping down from anchoring at the end of the year. Nawaz has been a ‘NewsHour’ reporter since 2018 and is Woodruff’s primary substitute. Bennett has anchored the show’s weekend version since jumping over from NBC News earlier this year. PBS portrays it as a generational change at the buttoned-up newscast, which is seeking new viewers on various social media platforms. The 75-year-old Woodruff is not retiring. She’s embarking on a two-year reporting project to explore the causes of and potential solutions for America’s divisions.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.