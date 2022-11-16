Actor Kevin Spacey to face 7 additional sex charges in UK

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service says actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven further sex offenses, all relating to the same alleged victim. It brings the number of charges the Hollywood star faces in the U.K. to 12 The service said Wednesday that the charges against the former “House of Cards” star are three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The charges relate to incidents between 2001 and 2004. The double Academy Award winner has already pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was the artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London.

