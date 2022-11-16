8 years later, Dutch judges to pass verdicts in MH17 trial

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch judges are set to deliver their verdict in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian over their alleged roles in the 2014 downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet over eastern Ukraine. The judgment expected Thursday comes more than eight years after the airliner traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down during a conflict between pro-Russian separatist rebels and Ukrainian forces. All 298 people on board were killed. An international probe established that a Buk missile fired from a launcher that was trucked in from a Russian military base caused flight MH17 to explode and crash. The trial is culminating amid geopolitical shockwaves from Russia’s nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine.

