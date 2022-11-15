Thousands of Portland mayor’s texts were missing for years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of text messages sent from Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s city-issued iPhone went missing from the public record. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Wheeler’s phone often used a text message setting that makes it impossible for archiving software to capture the messages. The outlet reports that Wheeler was frequently reminded to change the settings on his phone, but his device often reverted to a setting that made his text messages immune from capture. The city says it believes Wheeler didn’t do it on purpose, but wasn’t aware that his phone reset to factory settings in various circumstances.

