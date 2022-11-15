Texas sends next busload of migrants to Philadelphia

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales. The announcement Tuesday comes a week after the Republican easily won reelection. Abbott didn’t say how many migrants were on board or whether more than one busload was headed to Philadelphia, but he said a “first bus” was due to arrive Wednesday. He has come under criticism over busloads of migrants that suddenly turned up in New York, Washington and Chicago. Texas has transported more than 13,000 migrants to Democratic-led northern cities since April.

