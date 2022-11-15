SB PATH: Local nonprofit seeking employees to help the homeless

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local nonprofit that offers services for the homeless is struggling to meet the high demands in the community. And it has to do with employment.

Directors of Santa Barbara PATH say there is a need for more employees at its organization.

But they say recruitment has been slow.

The organization currently offers a variety of job opportunities with compensations for the demands of the position.

But they say the sector overall is underpaid when compared to other professions.

Director of media Tyler Renner of SB PATH says candidates are deciding between fast food and homeless services.

"Often times living paycheck to paycheck, living outside of Santa Barbara due to high cost of rent. This work holds true meaning and saves lives. We assist people with physical and mental health needs, connect them to benefits, help heal family relationships, and empower them to reach their goals, whatever those may be," said Renner.

He believes PATH’s work impacts the community in a very positive way.

"Without services, we would see more homelessness, more suffering, and more negative impacts to the community as a whole," said Renner.

For more information on how yo