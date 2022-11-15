S Korean leader urges China’s Xi to play larger N Korea role

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked China to play a more active, constructive role in curbing the nuclear threat from North Korea when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. They say Xi told Yoon that he hopes South Korea will try to improve its ties with rival North Korea, in a reflection of the two countries’ divergent views on North Korea. The Yoon-Xi meeting, the first between the leaders of the two countries since December 2019, came after North Korea test-launched dozens of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable, in recent weeks.

