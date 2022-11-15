Skip to Content
Rick Scott tells colleagues he will challenge Mitch McConnell for leader

By Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida told his fellow GOP senators he will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to be leader of the party in the chamber next year, according to a source who has seen a letter he sent to his colleagues.

Scott has little chance of succeeding but it’s seen as a protest vote — though it’s the first real challenger McConnell has faced in his time as GOP leader.

Senate Republicans are expected to hold leadership elections on Wednesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

