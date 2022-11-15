Power outages in Moldova after Russian strikes in Ukraine

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova has reported “massive power outages across the country” after Russian military strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure downed a key power line that supplies the small nation. Moldova’s infrastructure minister made the announcement in a statement Tuesday. The minister noted that the downed power lines “were not damaged, but were automatically disconnected as a safety measure” and confirmed shortly after 18.30 local time that power had been restored in most areas.

