Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:47 pm

Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe

KEYT

By CURT ANDERSON and KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has ruled that former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation, which is seen as one of the most significant potential legal threats to the former president as he prepares to announce a third run for the presidency in 2024. Willis has sought the testimony of numerous high-profile Trump associates as witnesses in the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: News
ap
KEYT
national
world
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content