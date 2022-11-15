Ethiopia: Status of western Tigray to be settled ‘by law’

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says the future status of disputed territory in the western part of the country’s Tigray region will be settled according to the Ethiopian constitution, following the signing of a truce earlier this month. Western Tigray, also known as Wolkait, is part of Tigray under Ethiopia’s constitution. But it was occupied by forces from the neighboring Amhara state when war broke out in November 2020 between the federal army and fighters loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. Abiy hinted that a referendum would be held to settle the matter after displaced people return to Wolkait.

