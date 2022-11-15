Downtown holiday tree arrives in Santa Barbara to kick off the season

Santa Barbara, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Downtown Organization welcomed the annual holiday tree to get a jump start on the upcoming festive season leading up to Christmas.



The 42-foot White Fir tree arrived on a truck from Grants Pass, Oregon where it was grown on a special farm. 10 new trees were planted to replace this one.

The tree is 24-years old and groomed for this special occasion.



The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department's Tree crew and Public Works department installed it in a special metal sleeve on State Street near Victoria.



The Big Red Crane Company hoisted it up and held it so the tree could be trimmed and leveled before it was secured in place.



Strings of white lights will be added and a special star is on top but it won't be turned on just yet.

That takes place on December 2nd when a full-scale holiday street party takes place featuring holiday music, dancing, live bands and DJ Darla Bea.

Already many businesses are putting holiday decorations up and adding seasonal color to their windows.

Some are hoping it will increase sales at a time when they are still coming back from the COVID crisis and coping with the impacts from inflation.



For more information about the holiday activities go to : Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.



(more photos, video and details will be added here later today)