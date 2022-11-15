Both of Louisiana’s GOP senators weighing gubernatorial bid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Both of Louisiana’s U.S. senators say they have considered running for governor in 2023 and will announce their decisions soon. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy told reporters Tuesday that he has considered a bid for governor and plans to make an announcement shortly. Cassidy’s comment comes a day after U.S. Sen. John Kennedy made a similar statement. Current Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, is prevented by term limits from seeking a third consecutive term — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans hoping to take control of the state’s top government post. So far, the only candidate who has officially announced their bid for governor is Attorney General Jeff Landry.

