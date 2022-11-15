Australian NBL player Isaac Humphries announces he’s gay

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Melbourne United starting center Isaac Humphries has announced that he is gay and says he hopes his decision to go public will give confidence to other professional athletes to do the same. Humphries became the first openly gay player in Australia’s National Basketball League when he made his announcement to teammates. He posted the video on Twitter. The 24-year-old Humphries is the second active athlete in one of Australia’s top sports leagues to publicly announce he’s gay, following A-League soccer player Josh Cavallo. Humphries a former U.S. collegiate player with Kentucky.

