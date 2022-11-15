Appeals court grants stay in challenge to New York gun law

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court issued a temporary stay on a lower court judge’s order that pared back enforcement of New York’s new gun law. The stay Tuesday from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes eight days after U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby declared multiple portions of the law unconstitutional, including rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and some licensing requirements. New York lawmakers rewrote the state’s handgun laws this summer after a Supreme Court ruling invalidated New York’s old system for granting permits to carry handguns outside the home.

