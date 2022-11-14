Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings. Dueling legal briefs unsealed Monday lay bare a continuing dispute over the status of thousands of records taken during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. The disagreement is playing out before a veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, who was appointed to conduct his own review of the seized records and to resolve disputes between the two sides over claims of executive privilege and attorney-client privilege.

