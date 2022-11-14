Seoul to extradite New Zealand murder suspect within 30 days

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say a New Zealand murder suspect will be extradited within 30 days, about two months after she was arrested in South Korea in connection with two dead children found in suitcases in Auckland. South Korea’s justice minister issued the order on Monday for the extradition of the 42-year-old woman to New Zealand. New Zealand authorities had asked for her arrest and extradition after the children’s bodies were found in two suitcases that had been abandoned in a storage unit. Police said the children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years when their bodies were found in the suitcases.

