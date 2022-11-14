Remote undersea volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean

HONOLULU (AP) — A volcano is likely erupting deep beneath the Pacific Ocean in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. But scientists say they don’t know for sure, because it’s so inaccessible. According to the U.S. Geological Survey on Monday, all indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October. Ahyi seamount is a large conical submarine volcano southeast of the island of Farallon de Pajaros, also known as Uracas. The seamount is part of the Mariana Volcanic Arc, which is a chain of over 60 active volcanoes stretching over 600 miles west of and parallel to the Mariana Trench, the world’s deepest point.

