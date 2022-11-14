Pakistani judge sentences two Islamic militants to death

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has convicted and sentenced to death two Islamic militants over a suicide attack last year that killed nine Chinese engineers, two paramilitary troops and two other locals in the country’s northwest. Police on Monday said Judge Sajjad Ahmed Jan sentenced Mohammad Hussain and Mohammad Ayaz to death for for killing 13 people. Hussain and Ayaz were found guilty of orchestrating the July 14, 2021 suicide attack on a bus in the mountainous Kohistan region. Nine Chinese were killed and 27 wounded as the blast toppled the bus a deep ravine. Two Pakistani troops escorting the Chinese and two others were also killed.

