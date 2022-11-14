Skip to Content
Moroccan citizen arrested in Germany on spying allegations

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office says a Moroccan citizen has been arrested in the western Cologne area in for possible spying and that his premises have been searched. They said Monday that the man, only identified as Mohamed A. in line with German privacy rules, “is strongly suspected of having worked for a Moroccan intelligence service since mid-April 2021 at the latest. The suspect allegedly spied on supporters of HIRAK, a large Moroccan protest movement, who were living in Germany. The statement said the defendant demanded money for his services and he transmitted information on one person.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

