Mexico president dismisses massive protest against reforms

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says the tens of thousands who demonstrated against his proposal to overhaul the country’s electoral authority were people in favor of privilege, racism and classism. López Obrador said Sunday’s demonstration — the biggest against one of his proposals in his nearly four years in office — was a kind of “striptease” revealing the intentions of Mexico’s conservatives. He estimated there were 50,000 to 60,000 protesters, an apparent undercount and well below the 200,000 estimated by the march’s organizers. Opposition parties and civil society organizations had called on Mexicans to demonstrate against proposed electoral reforms that would remake the National Electoral Institute, one of the country’s most trusted institutions.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.